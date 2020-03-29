Juanita B. Goodwin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita B. Goodwin.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita B. Goodwin COLUMBIA, SC - 72 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25,2020. Mrs. Goodwin leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Hercules Goodwin Jr; children, Felicia (Lester) Woods, Barbara Brown, Hercules (Erica) Goodwin III, Venita Goodwin, Dionysiou (Troy) Strong, Carlissa Goodwin and Tiffany Goodwin; seventeen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a cousin who was like a sister to her, Beverly Morant; a very special nephew, Ellaway D. Amiker III; step-brother, Odell Harrell; step-sisters, Rosalind Chamberlain and Vanessa Samuel; three sisters-n-law, Sandra (Freddie) Patterson, Judy Keith and Ann Summers; six brothers-in-law; Frank Goodwin, James (Sandra) Richardson, Stanley (Cathy) Richardson, Wilbert (Linda) Richardson, Morgan (Sharon) Richardson and Edward Richardson; four special ladies; Nettie Smith, Connie Boyd, Rosanne Jackson and Elease Aquil in addition to a host of other loving family and friends. All Services will be rendered by JP Holey Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.