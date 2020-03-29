Juanita B. Goodwin COLUMBIA, SC - 72 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25,2020. Mrs. Goodwin leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Hercules Goodwin Jr; children, Felicia (Lester) Woods, Barbara Brown, Hercules (Erica) Goodwin III, Venita Goodwin, Dionysiou (Troy) Strong, Carlissa Goodwin and Tiffany Goodwin; seventeen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a cousin who was like a sister to her, Beverly Morant; a very special nephew, Ellaway D. Amiker III; step-brother, Odell Harrell; step-sisters, Rosalind Chamberlain and Vanessa Samuel; three sisters-n-law, Sandra (Freddie) Patterson, Judy Keith and Ann Summers; six brothers-in-law; Frank Goodwin, James (Sandra) Richardson, Stanley (Cathy) Richardson, Wilbert (Linda) Richardson, Morgan (Sharon) Richardson and Edward Richardson; four special ladies; Nettie Smith, Connie Boyd, Rosanne Jackson and Elease Aquil in addition to a host of other loving family and friends. All Services will be rendered by JP Holey Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020