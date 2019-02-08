Juanita Austin Casteal NORTH - Funeral services for Juanita A. Casteal will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Darian Baptist Church, 211 Darian Church Rd. Pelion, SC 29123. Juanita A. Casteal was the daughter of the late Johnnie Austin, Sr. and the late Louise Middleton Austin. She leaves one daughter Kimberly Austin-Davis to cherish her memories. Arrangements provided by The J.H. Robinson's Funeral Home of Wagener, SC. View complete obituary online at www.jhrobinsonfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019