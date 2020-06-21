Juanita E. Kennedy
Juanita E. Kennedy ELGIN - Funeral services for Juanita E. Kennedy, 86, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Shirley will officiate. A private burial will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mrs. Kennedy, wife of the late Paul Kennedy, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Eckman, W.V., she was a daughter of the late Cecil L. Basham and Juanita Edith Miles Basham. Mrs. Kennedy was a member of Lugoff Church of God. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Lynn Kennedy Lovett of Elgin; brother, Russell E. Basham (Beverly) of TN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. She was predeceased by a son, Christopher L. Kennedy; and 2 brothers, Cecil and William "Bill" Basham.

Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.
