Juanita Goehring NEESES- Funeral service for Juanita Goehring, 83, of Neeses, formerly of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Columbia First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 243 Riverchase Way, Lexington, SC 29072 with Pastor Jason Belyeu. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Juanita beloved wife of Hermann Goehring passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Orlando, FL she was the daughter of the late Arthur V. Newton and Mabel Karst Newton Shealy. She retired after 32 years, from Honeywell where she worked as a Service Mechanic. Juanita was an artist known for her paintings, she also enjoyed gardening and shopping. Juanita mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 47 years, Hermann Goehring; daughter, Kay Irwin (Edward); granddaughter, Gabrielle Weigand (Greg); grandson, Forrest Dyches; great-grandchildren, Bryson Collins, Jeffrey and Kayliann Weigand, Bethany, Trevin, and Bailee Dyches; siblings, Lester, Helen and Barbara. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Wildlife Care, Inc., 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019