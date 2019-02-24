Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita McAlister. View Sign

Juanita L. McAlister WEST COLUMBIA - Juanita L. McAlister, 81, went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Gantt Street Baptist Church with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Juanita was born October 18, 1937 in Columbia to George Lovett and Roxie Lovett Ellisor. She faithfully attended Gantt Street Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to those who knew her, she will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children, Donna M. Hiers (Danny), Michael A. McAlister (Mae), sister, Mildred Oswald, brother, Bobby Edwards (Katherine), granddaughter, Sommer Shealy ,a great-granddaughter, Starla Shealy and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Clyde McAlister and a grandson, Brad Shealy. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Homestead Hospice for their compassionate care. Flowers are greatly appreciated or donations may be made in Juanita's honor to , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at

