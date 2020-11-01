I am so sorry for your loss. Nita will always hold a special place in my heart. She was such a joy to visit with. We always had something to talk about. She always spoke about and loves her family. She always wanted to talk about my 2 cats, especially after losing Baby.

She always got a good laugh out of the mischievousness of my cats. Nita always asked about my family. She was so caring and showed it endlessly. You are all in my prayers during this time.

Stephanie Husers

Friend