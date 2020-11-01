1/1
Juanita Mercer
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Nita" Mercer
December 31, 1924 - October 14, 2020
Salisbury, North Carolina - Mrs. Juanita "Nita" Hallman Mercer, age 95 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Born December 31, 1924 in Columbia, SC, Nita was the daughter of the late Marcellus Hallman and Thelma Riser Hallman. Both her first husband, Earl D. Hewlette, Sr. and her second husband, Jack Willis Mercer, preceded her in death along with her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Phillips and Zenith H. Wainer. Nita was a longtime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia, SC where she sang in the choir, was in charge of the alter flowers, was instrumental in forming and served with the Helping Hands Ministry.
Nita spent her career as a purchasing contractor for the Department of Defense at Fort Jackson and the U.S. Military District, Columbia and Jacksonville, FL. She was also an accomplished violinist performing for many years with the Columbia Orchestra and was very musically talented. Nita was an avid reader, loved gardening and camping with her husband, Jack. She also loved to play golf, enjoyed her church activities and Sunday meal gatherings with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Earl D. Hewlette, Jr. and Richard Alan Hewlette (Linda) and daughters, Cindy H. Williamson (Mike) and Lori H. Marrero (Beth) and step-daughters, Lyn Robinson (Stanley) and Diane Mercer. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service honoring Nita will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Interment will follow her Memorial Service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia at 2:00pm with Full Military Honors where she and Jack will be interred together. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, you kindly remember Nita with memorials in her honor to the National Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org or to a Music Education Program of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Mercer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Juanita. May you be comfopted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Nita will always hold a special place in my heart. She was such a joy to visit with. We always had something to talk about. She always spoke about and loves her family. She always wanted to talk about my 2 cats, especially after losing Baby.
She always got a good laugh out of the mischievousness of my cats. Nita always asked about my family. She was so caring and showed it endlessly. You are all in my prayers during this time.
Stephanie Husers
Friend
October 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Nita will always hold a special place in my heart. She was such a joy to visit with. We always had something to talk about. She always spoke about and loves her family. She always wanted to talk about my 2 cats, especially after losing Baby.
She always got a good laugh out of the mischievousness of my cats. Nita always asked about my family. She was so caring and showed it endlessly. You are all in my prayers during this time.
Stephanie Husers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved