Juanita Rish McKay WANGER SC, - Juanita Rish McKay, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 10, 2019. Born on December 29, 1928 in Wagner, SC, she was a daughter of the late George and Ester Rish. Juanita was a dedicated member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. She spent many hours reading the bible and listening to gospel music. She was a true servant to the Lord. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. McKay. Left to cherish Juanita's memory are her children, James Hutto (Carol), Shelbie Usher, Marlene Cromer, Roxie Huggins, and Joyce McKay; 7 grandchildren; 8 grandchildren; and her beloved four legged companion, Blue Huggins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Juanita's care givers, Carolyn Turner, Kay Smith, Yvonne Parrill, Angela Buhrman, Debra Bailey and the entire staff of Lexington Extended Care. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service, 914 Meeting St. West Columbia, SC 29169. Interment will immediately follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W Dunbar Rd. West Columbia, SC 29170. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Women's Shelter of Columbia, 3424 North Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 527 Pine Ridge Drive, South Congaree, SC 29169. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019