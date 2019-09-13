Juanita Vanessa Jackson (1971 - 2019)
  • "I send my condolences to Juanita family. Juanita was a..."
    - Jim Skalamera
  • "Juanita will be missed but be forever in our hearts."
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Jeannie Dilbeck
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC
29203
(803)-254-2000
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The homegoing service
Gadsden, SC
Juanita Vanessa Jackson GADSDEN - Juanita Vanessa Jackson, daughter of Irvin Jackson, Sr. and Ira Mae Jackson was born November 11, 1971, in Columbia, South Carolina. Juanita went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. Juanita was educated in the public schools of Richland County, graduating from Lower Richland High School Class of 1989. She was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church. The homegoing service for Ms. Jackson will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Mark Baptist Church, Gadsden, with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019
