Judith Ann Jones NEWBERRY - Judith Ann Jones, 84, of Newberry, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Newberry on June 27, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Dwight Wesley and Annie Laura Ruff Jones. She was a graduate of the Newberry College Business program and worked for Bowers and Floyd Insurance Company until March 2020. She was an active lifetime member of Glenn Street Baptist Church where she was a former treasurer and Sunday School teacher. Ms. Jones was an active member of the church choir and the hostess committee. She was known for her culinary skills and shared her love for cooking by opening her home to feed many over the years. Her deserts especially her chocolate delight and turtle were her forte. Christmas was a special time for her when she would take a month of vacation to decorate her house and make her homemade delectable chocolate candies that she shared with family and friends. Besides her love for cooking, her other greatest joy was being an avid Gamecock fan. She loved her family tremendously and committed many years to caring for her parents and brothers who predeceased her. She is survived by sisters, Glenda Marie (Jimmy) Wood of Columbia and Muriel Elaine (Jim) Ray of Chattanooga, TN; brothers, Rev. Doyle Henderson (Mary Frances) Jones and Keith Gordan (Ann) Jones both of Florence and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Emerson Dwight Jones, Fitzgerald Jones and George Lawrence Jones. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens with the eulogy to be delivered by her nephew, Kyle Jones. Memorials may be made to Glenn Street Baptist Church, 300 Glenn Street, Newberry, SC 29108. Those attending the service are reminded of the COVID 19 social distancing requirements. Due to the summertime temperatures, the use of umbrellas to provide personal shade as you social distance is encouraged. Active pallbearers will be her nephews. MCSWAIN-EVANS FUNERAL HOME 803-276-0610



