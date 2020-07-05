1/
Judith Ann Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Jones NEWBERRY - Judith Ann Jones, 84, of Newberry, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Newberry on June 27, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Dwight Wesley and Annie Laura Ruff Jones. She was a graduate of the Newberry College Business program and worked for Bowers and Floyd Insurance Company until March 2020. She was an active lifetime member of Glenn Street Baptist Church where she was a former treasurer and Sunday School teacher. Ms. Jones was an active member of the church choir and the hostess committee. She was known for her culinary skills and shared her love for cooking by opening her home to feed many over the years. Her deserts especially her chocolate delight and turtle were her forte. Christmas was a special time for her when she would take a month of vacation to decorate her house and make her homemade delectable chocolate candies that she shared with family and friends. Besides her love for cooking, her other greatest joy was being an avid Gamecock fan. She loved her family tremendously and committed many years to caring for her parents and brothers who predeceased her. She is survived by sisters, Glenda Marie (Jimmy) Wood of Columbia and Muriel Elaine (Jim) Ray of Chattanooga, TN; brothers, Rev. Doyle Henderson (Mary Frances) Jones and Keith Gordan (Ann) Jones both of Florence and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Emerson Dwight Jones, Fitzgerald Jones and George Lawrence Jones. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens with the eulogy to be delivered by her nephew, Kyle Jones. Memorials may be made to Glenn Street Baptist Church, 300 Glenn Street, Newberry, SC 29108. Those attending the service are reminded of the COVID 19 social distancing requirements. Due to the summertime temperatures, the use of umbrellas to provide personal shade as you social distance is encouraged. Active pallbearers will be her nephews. MCSWAIN-EVANS FUNERAL HOME 803-276-0610

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved