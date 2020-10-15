1/
Judith Ann Locklier
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann Locklier
February 15, 1939 - October 10, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Judy Locklier, 81, of Columbia, SC, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born in Dothan, AL, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion Woods.
Judy lived with strong faith and was loving to everyone in her life. Her home was always full of joy and wonderful food.
She is survived by sons Bobby, Randy and Richard Locklier; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Haley, William, Meghan, Jackson and Tyler. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, Bobby C. Locklier, Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, SC and Sandy Springs Chapel of Sandy Springs, GA are assisting the family.



Published in The State on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
