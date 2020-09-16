1/
Judith Elaine Dominick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Elaine Dominick CHAPPELLS - Born of Haskell Leo and Eva Pearl Rauch Wessinger (both deceased) on 8/7/1945. Mrs. Dominick graduated Chapin High School in 1963 as Salutatorian. She attended Winthrop College, and graduated 3/67 from Palmer Business College with an Associates Degree in Business. After graduation her career began with C & S bank in Columbia as an Administration Assistant, loved her job, and position then worked in that position for several businesses until retirement from Upstate Carolina Radiology, Spartanburg, SC in May 2011. She was an active church member. She loved doing for others, her work, friends, cherished her family and just living "the best life" she could. She is survived by her husband, Bill Dominick of 47 years; one son, Brent Dominick [Allison] of Boiling Springs, SC, 3 grandsons, J.D. Loftis of Spartanburg, SC, Payton and Carson Dominick of Boiling Springs, SC. One sister, Glenda Lindler-Martin, of Chapin, SC; two nephews, one great niece, two great nephews, and one great- great nephew; two sisters-in-laws, Ann Fore of Florence, SC and Kay Freeman of Chappells, SC. There will be a memorial service at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Rd, Newberry, SC Sat. October 3, 2020. Visitation 1 to 2 pm. Memorial service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Rd, Newberry, SC 29108 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (80 % goes to research.) PO Box 32141, NewYork, NY 10087 http://www.ocrahope.org/ Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved