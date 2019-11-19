Judith Huggins Wrenn COLUMBIA - Services for Judith Huggins Wrenn, 79, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Wrenn passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born on November 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Leroy and Vera Fitch Huggins. She was the wife of the late John P. Wrenn. Mrs. Wrenn was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she participated in Sister in Service organization. She was instrumental in zoning issues with Ballentine Civic Association throughout the 1980s. Judith enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She dedicated her life to doing for others and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her son, Preston Wrenn, his wife Becky and their children, Tyler and Julia Wrenn; her daughter, Lori Wrenn, her husband Willan Garcia, and their son, Nadam Garcia-Wrenn; brother, Sammy Huggins; sisters, Sylvia Easler, Jackie Saylors; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2019