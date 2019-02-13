Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith Lefferts CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Judith Clark Lefferts, age 81, of Camden, SC will be held on Monday, February18, 2019 at 11 AM in Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in Richardson Hall. Memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society of South Carolina Judy died on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a bravely sustained struggle with cancer. Born in Mauston, WI, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Slater and Hattie Marie Brown Clark. She was a member of a large farming family and developed a love for all creatures and plants in the natural environment. Being an avid gardener with a green thumb, she could grow anything. Judy graduated from Mauston High School and then enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served as a medical corpsman in the Keesler AF Hospital, Biloxi, MS where she met and married her husband of nearly 60 years. She moved to Camden in 1969 and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Judy became a good Gamecock being especially fond of the football program. She enjoyed tennis and her bridge club and did some traveling in the southern hemisphere. But, most of all, she dearly loved her family. Surviving Judy are her husband, Hurst Adams "Hal" Lefferts; daughters Susan Lefferts Stuckless (Robert) of Camden, SC and Sandra Lefferts Kirby (Phillip) of Garden City, SC; granddaughter, Heather Elaine Stuckless of Columbia, SC; sisters Jean Steiner of Necedah, WI and Mary Alice Carrell(John) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brothers William and Richard (Eileen) of Mauston, WI and Sam (Dolly) Clark, of Watertown, WI. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Clark. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support of her many friends and the great employees of Kershawhealth Medical Center, Amedisys Home Health, SC Oncology Associates, the Springdale Health Care Center and MSA Hospice for their devoted care. We couldn't have done without you. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Lefferts family at

Judith Lefferts CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Judith Clark Lefferts, age 81, of Camden, SC will be held on Monday, February18, 2019 at 11 AM in Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in Richardson Hall. Memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society of South Carolina Judy died on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a bravely sustained struggle with cancer. Born in Mauston, WI, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Slater and Hattie Marie Brown Clark. She was a member of a large farming family and developed a love for all creatures and plants in the natural environment. Being an avid gardener with a green thumb, she could grow anything. Judy graduated from Mauston High School and then enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served as a medical corpsman in the Keesler AF Hospital, Biloxi, MS where she met and married her husband of nearly 60 years. She moved to Camden in 1969 and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Judy became a good Gamecock being especially fond of the football program. She enjoyed tennis and her bridge club and did some traveling in the southern hemisphere. But, most of all, she dearly loved her family. Surviving Judy are her husband, Hurst Adams "Hal" Lefferts; daughters Susan Lefferts Stuckless (Robert) of Camden, SC and Sandra Lefferts Kirby (Phillip) of Garden City, SC; granddaughter, Heather Elaine Stuckless of Columbia, SC; sisters Jean Steiner of Necedah, WI and Mary Alice Carrell(John) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brothers William and Richard (Eileen) of Mauston, WI and Sam (Dolly) Clark, of Watertown, WI. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Clark. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support of her many friends and the great employees of Kershawhealth Medical Center, Amedisys Home Health, SC Oncology Associates, the Springdale Health Care Center and MSA Hospice for their devoted care. We couldn't have done without you. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Lefferts family at www.kornegayfuneral.com Funeral Home Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

(803) 432-3583 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close