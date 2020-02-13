Judith "Beryl" Shelton Long COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Judith "Beryl" Shelton Long, 72, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Long passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Greenville on January 11, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Homer Shelton and Loretta Garett Shelton. Beryl was a graduate of Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville and graduated with an Associate's degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as an RN. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Charles "Charlie" William Long; daughter, Elizabeth Long McCutcheon (Edward Allen Watts) of Chapin; grandchildren, William Long McCutcheon, Monica Elizabeth McCutcheon, Meredith Elane Watts, and Mary Emma Louise Watts all of Chapin; sister, Janet Edna Nelson (Mike) of Simpsonville; niece, Sarah Nelson of Simpsonville; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Marie Long of Columbia. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2020