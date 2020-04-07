Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Still Brasel AIKEN - Mrs. Judith Still Brasel "Judy," 73, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 after an extended battle with frontotemporal dementia. She was a loyal wife, daughter, sister and mother, a revered southern cook, a gracious hostess, an excellent Shag dancer, and the epitome of a southern belle. She leaves behind her husband, William Bayne Brasel; two daughters, Bayne (Brook) Dangerfield of Columbia, SC, Bess Ann (Tommy) McCullough of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Leon, Jude and Annie Dangerfield, Murray and Rett McCullough; sisters, Terry Ann (Mike) Anderson of Barnwell, SC, Penny (Nolan) Tarrance of Beaufort, SC, and several nieces, nephews and grandnephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe Hartzog Still and Eleanor Terry Still of Barnwell, SC. Born in Ellenton, SC, and raised in Barnwell, SC, Judy was the daughter of the late Eleanor Still, a noted cook and gardener in the community, and Roscoe Still, who was voted "the friendliest man in Barnwell," and Judy was the perfect combination of the two of them. She was always full of personality and life and was aptly titled Miss Junior High, Homecoming Court and Head Cheerleader at Barnwell High School. After graduating, Judy went onto Limestone College and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Soon after beginning her teaching career, she moved to Charleston, SC, where she received her Master's Degree in Education from The Citadel. During her time in Charleston, a city that she dearly loved, Judy met and married her husband Bill, and started a family. After enjoying almost twenty years in Charleston, they moved to Aiken, SC, where Judy continued her over thirty year teaching career in remedial reading. While at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary, she received an educational grant for a program she implemented helping her first graders learn to read. She loved helping people, working in her garden, sewing, smocking, crafting, and cooking the best southern food for all occasions. She loved spending summers at Edisto Beach with her family, in the house her parents built decades ago. She was a devout member of Aiken's First Baptist Church, The Garden Club of Aiken, and the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as a dedicated volunteer at ACTS. She will be remembered fondly for her infectious personality and charm, her love of camellias and hydrangeas, her endless generosity, and her delicious red velvet cakes. Private graveside services will take place at Barnwell Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ACTS, 340 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.

