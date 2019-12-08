Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Williams Wells COLUMBIA - Judith Williams Wells died at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by her children. Judy was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Louisa Williams and was born in Florence, SC on January 15, 1933. Judy attended Catawba College and graduated from USC with a teaching degree. She married Ernest Crosby Lewis, a Columbia attorney and legislator with whom she had two daughters, Lisa LaVelle and Allyson Lee Lewis. After teaching elementary school for many years, she went on as social director and to co-manage the Summit Club, the Capital City Club, and directed the renovation and refurbishment of the USC Faculty House with her long-time business partner, Robert Funderburke. She later married Ames Haltiwanger Wells. A beloved lady of the city of Columbia, Ms. Wells was known for her great compassion for others, her exquisite taste, joyful spirit and great beauty. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa L. Meyer, Allyson L. Taylor and her son-in-law, Tony Byrne of Columbia; her grandchildren, Charles Andrew Taylor of Nashville, TN, and Judith Grace and Charlotte Catherine Meyer of Charleston SC. A private memorial service will be held in January around the time of her birthday. Please sign the online guestbook at

Judith Williams Wells COLUMBIA - Judith Williams Wells died at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by her children. Judy was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Louisa Williams and was born in Florence, SC on January 15, 1933. Judy attended Catawba College and graduated from USC with a teaching degree. She married Ernest Crosby Lewis, a Columbia attorney and legislator with whom she had two daughters, Lisa LaVelle and Allyson Lee Lewis. After teaching elementary school for many years, she went on as social director and to co-manage the Summit Club, the Capital City Club, and directed the renovation and refurbishment of the USC Faculty House with her long-time business partner, Robert Funderburke. She later married Ames Haltiwanger Wells. A beloved lady of the city of Columbia, Ms. Wells was known for her great compassion for others, her exquisite taste, joyful spirit and great beauty. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa L. Meyer, Allyson L. Taylor and her son-in-law, Tony Byrne of Columbia; her grandchildren, Charles Andrew Taylor of Nashville, TN, and Judith Grace and Charlotte Catherine Meyer of Charleston SC. A private memorial service will be held in January around the time of her birthday. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close