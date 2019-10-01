Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judithy "Judy" Beachum. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Visitation 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Service 4:30 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith "Judy" Beachum LUGOFF- Judith "Judy" Caldwell Beachum went home to our Lord on September 29, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Judy was born January 19, 1947 in Union City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of William L. Caldwell and Edith Sanford Caldwell Walker. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Gerald Beachum, sons Douglas and Mark plus beloved grandson Jackson; sisters Janie Alexander (Roger) and Joyce Johnson (Ted), sisters-in-law Melba Brown, Susan Caldwell Frushour (Bud); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter Laura Kay Beachum, her parents, her brother Jon S. Caldwell, her daughter-in-law Sonja Lemon Beachum, her father-in-law Ahmed Beachum, her mother-in-law Iva Ransom Beachum Cors and stepfather Brown Walker. Judy attended the University of Tennessee and the University of South Carolina majoring in accounting. Her interests included word puzzles, playing bridge and home crafts but her primary interests were her family, friends and making a welcoming home to all. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Powers Funeral Home in Lugoff, SC. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:30 4:30 p.m. with services following immediately. A subsequent memorial service will be conducted at White Ransom Funeral Home in Union City, Tennessee followed by burial at Antioch Baptist Church near Hornbeak, Tennessee. Those wishing to contribute in lieu flowers are asked to do so in her memory at the at 1-800-227-2345 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital Donor Services at 1-800-805-5856. Sign the online register at

