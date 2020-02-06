Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judson M. Brodie Jr.. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judson M. Brodie, Jr. AIKEN - Lieutenant Commander, Judson M. Brodie, Jr, US Navy (ret), passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 97. Born February 28, 1922 in Aiken, SC to Judson M Brodie and Ester Ann Murray Brodie. He graduated from Aiken High School and joined the Navy in 1940. During his Naval career, he fought in the Battles of Coral Sea and Midway aboard the Carrier Yorktown during World War Il. After surviving the sinking of the Yorktown, he met his future wife, Kari Nanna Grimstad. They were married on January 21, 1944 and made their permanent home in Aiken, SC. His many tours included postings at Quonset Point, RI, Brunswick, Ga and Naval Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. He retired after thirty years of Naval service in 1970. He then returned to Aiken and worked for the Aiken County Tax Commission for a number of years. Later he moved to Edisto Beach, SC and spent his summers in Highlands, NC. In 1989, he moved to West Columbia, SC. He and Kari enjoyed traveling in their RV, meeting new friends and seeing the United States. His final move was to Kyle, Tx in 2000. Until recently, he spent the winter months in Naples, Fl. During his Naval career, he flew many years as a flight crewmember on Navy antisubmarine planes. He also had an FAA pilot's license. He was an avid modeler of airplanes most of his life. He was quite the storyteller and never met a stranger. He is survived by his son, Judson M Brodie, Ill (Brenda); daughter, Kari B Lecklider; grandchildren, Evan Andrew Lecklider (Jeannie), Brendan M. Brodie (Pei Sia) and Virginia B.Frick (Kelly); Step grandchildren, Diane B Nape (Steven) and Elizabeth B Schaufler (Jamie); great grandchildren, Deborah and Karen Lecklider, Rebecca and Glen Frick, William and Peyton Nape and Elizabeth and Dylan Schaufler as well as number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 65 years Kari G Brodie; his son, Jamie S Brodie; his brothers, Edward Brodie and Bonneau Brodie; his sisters, Susan Wharton and Ann Brodie and son-in-law, Russell P. Leckider. Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 8 th , 2020 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, SC with Father Joseph Whitehurst officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow in the Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to The or a . You can read LtCmdr Brodie's account of his time on the Yorktown at:

Judson M. Brodie, Jr. AIKEN - Lieutenant Commander, Judson M. Brodie, Jr, US Navy (ret), passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 97. Born February 28, 1922 in Aiken, SC to Judson M Brodie and Ester Ann Murray Brodie. He graduated from Aiken High School and joined the Navy in 1940. During his Naval career, he fought in the Battles of Coral Sea and Midway aboard the Carrier Yorktown during World War Il. After surviving the sinking of the Yorktown, he met his future wife, Kari Nanna Grimstad. They were married on January 21, 1944 and made their permanent home in Aiken, SC. His many tours included postings at Quonset Point, RI, Brunswick, Ga and Naval Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. He retired after thirty years of Naval service in 1970. He then returned to Aiken and worked for the Aiken County Tax Commission for a number of years. Later he moved to Edisto Beach, SC and spent his summers in Highlands, NC. In 1989, he moved to West Columbia, SC. He and Kari enjoyed traveling in their RV, meeting new friends and seeing the United States. His final move was to Kyle, Tx in 2000. Until recently, he spent the winter months in Naples, Fl. During his Naval career, he flew many years as a flight crewmember on Navy antisubmarine planes. He also had an FAA pilot's license. He was an avid modeler of airplanes most of his life. He was quite the storyteller and never met a stranger. He is survived by his son, Judson M Brodie, Ill (Brenda); daughter, Kari B Lecklider; grandchildren, Evan Andrew Lecklider (Jeannie), Brendan M. Brodie (Pei Sia) and Virginia B.Frick (Kelly); Step grandchildren, Diane B Nape (Steven) and Elizabeth B Schaufler (Jamie); great grandchildren, Deborah and Karen Lecklider, Rebecca and Glen Frick, William and Peyton Nape and Elizabeth and Dylan Schaufler as well as number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 65 years Kari G Brodie; his son, Jamie S Brodie; his brothers, Edward Brodie and Bonneau Brodie; his sisters, Susan Wharton and Ann Brodie and son-in-law, Russell P. Leckider. Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 8 th , 2020 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, SC with Father Joseph Whitehurst officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow in the Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to The or a . You can read LtCmdr Brodie's account of his time on the Yorktown at: https://www.pacificwar.org.au/Yorktown/YearaboardYorktown.html The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements. Harrell Funeral Home, Kyle, TX assisted with arrangements in Texas. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.