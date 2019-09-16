Judy W. Black LEESVILLE - Judy Williams Black, 67, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Union Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4077 HWY 378, Leesville SC 29070. Mrs. Black passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Heath Springs, she was the daughter of Sloan and Elizabeth Mackey Williams. She was a member of Union Lutheran Church and retired from Foodservice at B-L High and Middle Schools. Surviving are her husband, J. Lanier Black; son, Wayne Bradley (Hadeel); daughter, Cassy Beck (Jason); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 16, 2019