Judy Diane OswaldNovember 10, 1954 - October 20, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Judy Diane Oswald, 65, of Lexington, South Carolina, died peacefully at home on October 20th 2020. Born November 10, 1954 to the late Willie Horace Sharpe Sr and the late Carrie Elizabeth Gordon, she grew up in the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. Mrs. Oswald met the love of her life, the late Kenneth Oswald Sr while working at the Cornell Arms (Long's) Pharmacy. They were married in 1976, and they enjoyed their journey together for 35 years. She completed her high school diploma later in life, as she devoted the majority of her life to raising her children and assisting her late husband in the family wholesale automobile business. Mrs. Oswald was a member of First Baptist Church of Lexington, where she enjoyed the Encouragers Life Group and the many friends she made there. She was a kind spirit and loved helping others, which she did in her most recent position at Mission Lexington. She enjoyed caring for others and humbly met the needs of her friends and family, even if it meant she sacrificed things for herself. Her contagious laugh, sweet smile, and witty spirit will be engraved in our hearts forever.Mrs. Oswald was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Kenneth Oswald Sr., and three sisters. Surviving are her daughter Lisa (Timothy) Altman of Lexington, her son Kenneth (Monica Sparkman) Oswald Jr. of Columbia, a grandson Gary Sparkman-Couillard of Columbia, a sister Bonnie Keeter of West Columbia, a sister Pearlie Turner of Lexington, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also especially fond of her fur-grandbabies: Jackson, Oliver, Bella, and D.Her family would like to thank the members of the Encouragers group and Mission Lexington for their devoted support during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mission Lexington, 216 Harmon St, Lexington, SC 29072, or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Heart of Hospice, Kindred at Home, Right at Home and Solutions for Living at Home for their loving care of Mrs. Oswald during her last months. The medical expertise of Dr. Jonathan Engh, Dr Asheesh Lal, and Dr Daniel Hess has been priceless during the recent months.Visitation with the family will be held at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, from 6-8 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020,with a celebration of her life at Thompson's Funeral Home Lexington Chapel at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, officiated by Pastor Ralph Sneck and Bishop Mark Crumpton, directed by Thompson's Funeral Home. The family asks that all guests to both events wear face masks.