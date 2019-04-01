Judy Gail Hilton Dixon CASSATT A funeral service for Judy Gail Hilton Dixon, 74, will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Dean Elliott will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cassatt Baptist Church. Mrs. Dixon passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on October 26, 1944 in Camden, S.C., she was the daughter of the late David Earl "Footsie" Hilton and Josephine Mobley Hilton. She is survived by her husband, Barney Wallace Dixon, Jr.; children, Dawn Dixon Watkins (Don), Angie Dixon Gillis (Derek) and David Wallace Dixon (April); grandchildren, Karlie and Samantha Watkins, Duncan, Adalae and Dutch Gillis, Taylor and Addison Dixon; and sister, Joey Baker (Kenny). Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2019