Judy Elaine Goins LEXINGTON - Judy Elaine Gable Goins, 62, of Lexington, loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1957 in Sumter, South Carolina to James Henry Goins and the late Annie Ruth Brown Goins. Judy is survived by her father, James Henry Goins; two daughters, Kathy Ann Sturkie and Amanda Lynn McWatters; two brothers and four sisters; five grandchildren, Mackenzie L. Hewitt, Blake M. Hewitt, Trevor G. McWatters, Dalton T. Hewitt and Thatcher G. McWatters. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral home of Lexington. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019