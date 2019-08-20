Judy F. Hughes COLUMBIA: - Judy F. Hughes, 71, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children and her sister, Betty. Born in Lima, Ohio on April 10, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Wilson Money and Hazel Dillman Money. She is survived by her children, Michael B. Tata, Joe Tata (Katy), Misty D. Miles (DeWayne), Richard Klipich, III., and Daniel Hughes; ten grandchildren; five sisters; and her dog, Chico. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her great-grandson, Jace Pursley; daughter-in-law, Heather Flaherty Klipich; as well as her brothers, Jack Money and Fred Money. The funeral service for Mrs. Hughes will be held 10 o'clock on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Extension, Columbia. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. A visitation will be held from 7 until 9 o'clock on Wednesday, August 21st at the funeral home. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019