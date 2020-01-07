Judy Grace Reid

Judy Grace Reid LEXINGTON - Judy Grace Reid, 74, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mrs. Reid was born July 25, 1945 in Miami, FL. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Reid (our "Nonie") is survived by her mother, Marjorie Cummings of Lexington; husband, Patrick Reid of Lexington; daughters, Robin Reid Tidwell (Christopher) of Lexington; Joei Lemacks (Gary) of Lexington; grandchildren, Reid Tidwell of Charleston, Benjamin Tidwell of Lexington, Marjorie Grace Tidwell of Lexington; sister, Marjorie A. Solaro (David) of Bluffton, SC; nephew, Christian Solaro (Jamie) of Daisy, GA and their son, Taylor; nephew, Jon Solaro of Nashville, TN and his children, Isabella and Tyler. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 7, 2020
