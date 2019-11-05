Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Hair Garren. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Hair Garren COLUMBIA - Judy Hair Garren of Columbia, widow of L. Talley (Buddy) Garren, Jr., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at home. Judy was born in Columbia to Julian E. and Lossie Boozer Hair on February 22, 1927. She graduated from Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina. After graduation, she married Buddy and for many years she was a full time wife and mother. Eventually she established a kindergarten in her home and taught many five year olds long before public kindergarten was available in South Carolina. Later she began teaching first grade in public school, first in Lexington District #2 and then in Richland School District #1. She then moved to Chapin Elementary School where she taught until she retired. In 1979 she was honored as the Lexington District #5 Teacher of the Year. Judy was a lifelong member of Ascension Lutheran Church. Over the course of her life she served on many church committees, taught children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and was active in Lutheran Church Women and the church's Leisure Time group. Judy loved playing bridge with her friends and was an outstanding cook. In addition to her parents and her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her son Mark Garren, her sister Betty Hair Webb, and her sister in law Tetia Garren. Surviving family members include her children: Betsy Myers (Berlin), Catherine Garren, Talley Garren (Kay), Bobby Garren (Lynne), Fred Garren (Betty), Charles Garren (Kay), Carole Garren, Joyce McKulka, and Mike Garren (Kani). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Johannah Myers, Austin Garren, Stacey Cochran (Adam), Juliane Garren, Rachael Pilcher (Sean), Kim Long (Joey), Jeffrey McKulka, Joseph McKulka, Catherine McKulka, and Jonah Garren and great grandchildren Ben, Anna Kate, and Meghan Cochran; Shane and Shelby Pilcher; Hannah Grace and Avery Long. Judy is also survived by her daughter in law Carole D. Garren, her sister in law Betty Amick (Buck) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. A memorial service for Judy will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice Group for the compassionate care and support that they provided. The family requests that memorials be made to the program fund at Ascension Lutheran Church (827 Wildwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29203), or to Sharing God's Love (147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063), or to the . Memories may be shared at

Judy Hair Garren COLUMBIA - Judy Hair Garren of Columbia, widow of L. Talley (Buddy) Garren, Jr., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at home. Judy was born in Columbia to Julian E. and Lossie Boozer Hair on February 22, 1927. She graduated from Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina. After graduation, she married Buddy and for many years she was a full time wife and mother. Eventually she established a kindergarten in her home and taught many five year olds long before public kindergarten was available in South Carolina. Later she began teaching first grade in public school, first in Lexington District #2 and then in Richland School District #1. She then moved to Chapin Elementary School where she taught until she retired. In 1979 she was honored as the Lexington District #5 Teacher of the Year. Judy was a lifelong member of Ascension Lutheran Church. Over the course of her life she served on many church committees, taught children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and was active in Lutheran Church Women and the church's Leisure Time group. Judy loved playing bridge with her friends and was an outstanding cook. In addition to her parents and her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her son Mark Garren, her sister Betty Hair Webb, and her sister in law Tetia Garren. Surviving family members include her children: Betsy Myers (Berlin), Catherine Garren, Talley Garren (Kay), Bobby Garren (Lynne), Fred Garren (Betty), Charles Garren (Kay), Carole Garren, Joyce McKulka, and Mike Garren (Kani). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Johannah Myers, Austin Garren, Stacey Cochran (Adam), Juliane Garren, Rachael Pilcher (Sean), Kim Long (Joey), Jeffrey McKulka, Joseph McKulka, Catherine McKulka, and Jonah Garren and great grandchildren Ben, Anna Kate, and Meghan Cochran; Shane and Shelby Pilcher; Hannah Grace and Avery Long. Judy is also survived by her daughter in law Carole D. Garren, her sister in law Betty Amick (Buck) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. A memorial service for Judy will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice Group for the compassionate care and support that they provided. The family requests that memorials be made to the program fund at Ascension Lutheran Church (827 Wildwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29203), or to Sharing God's Love (147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063), or to the . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close