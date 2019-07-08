Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy James. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Tomlinson James SUMTER - Judy Tomlinson James, 75, widow of Willie L. James, Jr., died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born December 19, 1943, in the Shiloh Community of Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Bartow Tomlinson and the late Etta Mahaza Mathis Tomlinson. She was a very active member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She was employed at Campbell Soup Company for 22 years and later at Becton-Dickinson. Survivors include two children, Julian R. Wingard (Nilca) of Parsippany, NJ and Heather L. Ridgeway (Joe) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Juliana Wingard, Mariana Wingard, Gabrielle Ridgeway, and Gage Ridgeway; and a sister, Janet Turner of Florence. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Tim Hinson, the Rev. Sammy Thompson, and the Rev. James Scarborough officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Monday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter. Memorials may be made to South Carolina Oncology, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

