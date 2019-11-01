Judy Kay Frick LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Judy Kay Frick, 78, died October 31, 2019 at Providence Hospital.. Born on June 9, 1941 in Little Mountain, she was a daughter of the late Evelyn Keisler and John Heber Frick. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Frick Shealy of Chapin; a niece, Charlene (Andrew) Lanford of Little Mountain; a great-nephew, John Andrew Lanford; and a great-niece, Elizabeth Lanford. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 - 7:00PM at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 900 Dreher Island Road, Chapin, SC 29036. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2019