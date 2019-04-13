Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Simons. View Sign

Judy Stone Simons COLUMBIA - Judy Stone Simons, 77, of Lake Murray died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born May 15, 1941, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late John C. Stone and Jessie J. Stone. Mrs. Simons earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Columbia College in 1962. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Arthur St. J. Simons II; daughter Ferebe Babcock Simons (David Loper) of Asheboro, NC; sons Arthur St. J. Simons III (Andrea Redfern) and Benjamin Guion Simons (Tracy); as well as a grandson James Taylor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jack Stone and sister Caroline Gambrell. Judy was a kind and loving soul, always ready with a smile and putting the needs of others before her own. She was an accomplished classical piano player, a skill she developed from her mother Jessie and Aunt Dumpy. During her formative years at Dreher High School she was inspired by her art teacher Moselle Skinner and later her art professors at Columbia College where she developed outstanding abilities of utilizing shape, form and color in her abstract paintings. Early in her career she served as Administrative Secretary for Dr. Ferebe Babcock and later Dr. Chap Milling at the Waverly Sanatorium which occupied the property of what is now the Middleburg Office Park. Judy was a dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Her service to Trinity started as a volunteer in the kitchen in which she later became Kitchen Coordinator, a position she held for over 20 years. A consummate southern host and entertainer, her supper get-togethers were nothing short of epoch. Such parties where she truly enjoyed being surrounded by her dear family and friends showcased her culinary mastery. In 1981 the family moved "across the river" to Lake Murray on a permanent basis, where she oversaw the transformation of the summertime lake house built in 1850 to a warm and inviting home. She so enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and being surrounded by all of God's wonderful, beautiful creatures and creations. The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15th, at 2 o'clock, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends directly following the service in the Sterling Room. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Building/Property Fund Kitchen Renovations, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Judy Stone Simons COLUMBIA - Judy Stone Simons, 77, of Lake Murray died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born May 15, 1941, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late John C. Stone and Jessie J. Stone. Mrs. Simons earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Columbia College in 1962. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Arthur St. J. Simons II; daughter Ferebe Babcock Simons (David Loper) of Asheboro, NC; sons Arthur St. J. Simons III (Andrea Redfern) and Benjamin Guion Simons (Tracy); as well as a grandson James Taylor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jack Stone and sister Caroline Gambrell. Judy was a kind and loving soul, always ready with a smile and putting the needs of others before her own. She was an accomplished classical piano player, a skill she developed from her mother Jessie and Aunt Dumpy. During her formative years at Dreher High School she was inspired by her art teacher Moselle Skinner and later her art professors at Columbia College where she developed outstanding abilities of utilizing shape, form and color in her abstract paintings. Early in her career she served as Administrative Secretary for Dr. Ferebe Babcock and later Dr. Chap Milling at the Waverly Sanatorium which occupied the property of what is now the Middleburg Office Park. Judy was a dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Her service to Trinity started as a volunteer in the kitchen in which she later became Kitchen Coordinator, a position she held for over 20 years. A consummate southern host and entertainer, her supper get-togethers were nothing short of epoch. Such parties where she truly enjoyed being surrounded by her dear family and friends showcased her culinary mastery. In 1981 the family moved "across the river" to Lake Murray on a permanent basis, where she oversaw the transformation of the summertime lake house built in 1850 to a warm and inviting home. She so enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and being surrounded by all of God's wonderful, beautiful creatures and creations. The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15th, at 2 o'clock, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends directly following the service in the Sterling Room. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Building/Property Fund Kitchen Renovations, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2019

