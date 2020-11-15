1/1
Judy W. Shealy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy W. Shealy
November 11, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Graveside services for Judy Welch Shealy, 72, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Mortar Fund, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Shealy passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Jack Britton Welch, Sr. and Bernice Gunter Welch. She was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, retired from NCR, loved to cruise, and watch her TV stories.
Surviving are her husband, Wenford G. Shealy; daughter, Wendy S. Quinn (John); grandson, Mason Quinn; brother, Bobby Welch; sisters, Connie Peagler and Mary Shealy; sisters-in-law, Renee Welch and Lorene Welch; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Jack B. Welch, Jr. and William B. "Bill" Welch.
Online register at barr-price.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved