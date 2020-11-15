Judy W. Shealy
November 11, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Graveside services for Judy Welch Shealy, 72, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Mortar Fund, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Shealy passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Jack Britton Welch, Sr. and Bernice Gunter Welch. She was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, retired from NCR, loved to cruise, and watch her TV stories.
Surviving are her husband, Wenford G. Shealy; daughter, Wendy S. Quinn (John); grandson, Mason Quinn; brother, Bobby Welch; sisters, Connie Peagler and Mary Shealy; sisters-in-law, Renee Welch and Lorene Welch; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Jack B. Welch, Jr. and William B. "Bill" Welch.
