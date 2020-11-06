1/
Judy Wagley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Wagley
October 22, 2020
Ridge Spring, South Carolina - Graveside services for Judy Cumbee Wagley, 75, will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vollie Gibbs officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 164 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Ridge Spring SC 29129. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Wagley passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Aiken County, she was a daughter of the late Robert H. and Sarah Hendrix Cumbee and was a retired Paralegal.
Surviving are a brother, Michael Cumbee (Janice); sister, Sara Ann Barnhill; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cumbee; granddaughter, Mary Ellen Galando. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Galando and a brother, Randy Cumbee.
Online register at Barr-Price.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved