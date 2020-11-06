Judy Wagley
October 22, 2020
Ridge Spring, South Carolina - Graveside services for Judy Cumbee Wagley, 75, will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vollie Gibbs officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 164 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Ridge Spring SC 29129. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Wagley passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Aiken County, she was a daughter of the late Robert H. and Sarah Hendrix Cumbee and was a retired Paralegal.
Surviving are a brother, Michael Cumbee (Janice); sister, Sara Ann Barnhill; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cumbee; granddaughter, Mary Ellen Galando. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Galando and a brother, Randy Cumbee.
