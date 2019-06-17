Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Williams. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Horton Williams COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Judy Horton Williams, 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Shandon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Williams died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Kershaw County, SC, she grew up in Bethune and was the daughter of the late Charlie Odell "C.O." Horton and Margaret Eubanks Horton. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Carson Newman College in 1969 and her master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Religious Education. Later, she worked as a Teaching Assistant in Richland School District Two for 18 years. She was an active member of Shandon Baptist Church for 44 years. An avid reader and member of Richland County Public Library, she was also a devoted Gamecock Fan. Surviving are her husband, David J. Williams, Sr. of Columbia, SC, her son, David J. "Jimmy" Williams, Jr. and her daughter, Christy Marie Thomas (Jonathan), both of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Garland Horton and Gary Horton. Memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church Building Fund, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

