Julia Ann Martin WEST COLUMBIA Julia Ann "Judy" Martin, 69, of West Columbia, the wife of Phillip Edward "Phil" Martin, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1949 in Newberry, South Carolina, to the late Elzie Thomas "ET" Meetze, Sr. and Dorothy Louise Hamilton Duncan. She is survived by her husband, Phil; her children, Michelle Corley, Chip Barrs, Shana Tydings (Kevin) and Ashely Werley (Robbie); her step-father, John Duncan; her siblings, Elzie Thomas "Buddy" Meetze, Jr., Johnny Meetze (Liz), Carolina Meetze Hailey (Mark), Larry Little (Judy), Kenneth Little (Judith). She was the grandmother of Jordan Corley Lee (Wayne) and Addison Corley; Brooke, Maralee, Ryan (Aaliyah), Lena, Dawson, and Lylah Barrs; Eric Kinley and Christopher Olmo; Zachary and Ty Wilson and Alyssa Werley; Tyler Fry and Marrissa Fry Crolley (Zach); and two great- grandchildren, Max and Wolfe; her special friends, who were like sisters, Linda Wilson, Nancy Shull and former sister-in-law, Nedra Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the grandmother who raised her, Julia Marcella Kyzer; a daughter, Sandy Barrs; her step-mother, Polly; and her beloved Yorkie, Princess. The family will hold a lakeside party to celebrate her life on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until, at the home of her daughter, Michelle. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Caughman-Harman Funeral Home and the staff of Palmetto Pulmonology, especially Gabrielle Rutherford, NP. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital or Pawmetto Lifeline. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 17, 2019