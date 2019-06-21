Julia Brazil EASTOVER- Funeral Services for Julia Brazil will be held 10:00 a. m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at New Light Beulah Baptist Church with interment to follow at New Covenant Church of the living God Cemetery. Repass Will be held at New Beulah Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Tommy Brazil Jr. and Irvin Brazil Sr.; Daughter, Leslie Brazil- Wright; Sister, Josephine Buckley; 16 grandchildren ; 18 Great Grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on June 21, 2019