Julia Ashford Burrell COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Ashford Burrell will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the Temple Zion Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her sons, Lawrence (Lillie), Frederick (Cheryl) and Stanley (Sonya) Burrell; daughters, Mildred and Barbara Burrell, Jannette (Melvin) Whittemore, Verna Rose Green, Youtha (Donald) Worthy and Ethel Burrell (Reverend Shernard) Barnes; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020
