Julia Christine "Julie" McMaster COLUMBIA - Julia Christine "Julie" McMaster, 44, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a lifelong battle against the effects Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Born in Rock Hill, she was the daughter of Spencer Fleming and Brenda Odom McMaster. In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her maternal grandmother, Joann Woods McMaster, uncle, Henry West McMaster (Kaye), uncle, Melvin Odom (Shelia) and many cousins. Julie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, William "BJ" Odom and Theresa Cannada Odom of Taylors, SC,uncle William Robert "Billy" Odom,and paternal grandfather Spencer Rice McMaster, DVM. In her first year, Julie achieved fame at Saint John's UMC, Rock Hill for having one of the loudest voices in the nursery. After moving to Winnsboro, Julie was active at First UMC, Winnsboro where she developed many friendships. In 2010, Julie joined Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC, where she continued to build her journey of faith. Julie attended Richard Winn Academy and graduated from Fairfield Central High. Julie graduated from Lander University with a bachelor's degree in Heath Care Management. While a student at Lander, she was employed by the Lander Student Computer Lab. Julie also served as a student intern with the Columbia office of The Muscular Dystrophy Association. After graduation Julie worked for the Columbia Red Cross and later for the Social Security Administration where she was a Claims Representative. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in Julie's memory to www.mda.org/disease/friedreichs-ataxia or to Foothills Golden Retriever Rescue http://fhgrr.com/ . Special thanks also go to the primary trainer of Ted, Julie's service dog; Dorothy Dillon of Anderson, SC. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the McMaster family.
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.