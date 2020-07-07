Julia Harrington

Julia "Loubie" Whitaker Harrington COLUMBIA - Julia "Loubie" Whitaker Harrington, 87, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Loubie was born August 15, 1932 in Flat Rock, NC, the daughter of the late Lorenzo Robert and Virginia Snyder Whitaker. She was a graduate of Columbia College with a degree in Education. In 1954, she married the love of her life William Lucas " Lukie" Harrington, Jr. from Kingstree. They were married almost 60 years before his passing in 2014. Loubie was a beautiful, charming and gracious southern lady, who lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and mostly spending time with family and friends. She was known to give her opinion - whether you wanted it or not - and she was usually right. For many years she was a Sunday School teacher at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church and later on a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia where she was active in Circle and the Encouragers Group. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as our matriarch, Loubie will be missed dearly by her family, friends and travel buddies. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Julia Karen Harrington. Survivors include her daughters, Diane Correll (John), and Becky Clawson (States); five grandchildren, Lee Black (Jeff), States Clawson (Caroline), Candler Clawson, Kinzie Correll, and Leslie Correll; siblings, Jon Whitaker (Debbie), and Virginia Rose; as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
