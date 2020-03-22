Julia A. Horton CAYCE - Julia A. Horton, 78, of Cayce, South Carolina passed away March 18, 2020 . She was born on May 29, 1941 in Lumberton, North Carolina to the late Walter Jeff and Julia Elizabeth Aiken. Mrs. Horton was retired after a long career with the Judicial System of the State of South Carolina. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Julia is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Dawn Horton, and a granddaughter, Caroline Horton. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Melvin Clyde Horton, Sr., and her son, Melvin Clyde Horton, Jr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having private services. Memorials may be made to Pets Inc. of West Columbia, SC. 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020