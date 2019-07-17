Julia Kathleen "Kathy" Bykalo LEXINGTON Julia Kathleen "Kathy" Bykalo, 73, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1945 in Van Nuys, California, and was the daughter of the late Julia Katherine Cooper and Joe Rosenzweig. Mrs. Bykalo attended Milford High School in Ohio and graduated from Deland High School in Florida. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, affectionately known as "Baba", who was very dedicated to her family. Mrs. Bykalo was a volunteer assistant at Putnam Elementary School in Blanchester, Ohio. She especially loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and grand dogs. Mrs. Bykalo had a fond appreciation of nature, especially wildlife and plants. Mrs. Bykalo is survived by her husband, Charles P. Bykalo; daughter, Jill McDonald; sons, Jon D. Bykalo, David C. Bykalo (Helen), Kevin H. Bykalo (Catherine); grandchildren, Maria Bykalo, Julia Bykalo, Andrew Bykalo, Cooper Bykalo and sister, Jody Kay Rosenzweig. She was predeceased by her brother, David A. Rosenzweig. Private services will be held at a later date. Flowers may be delivered by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society at www.audubon.org. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 17, 2019