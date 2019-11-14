Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia La Rue Tyson Mallard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia La Rue Tyson Mallard STATESBORO, GA - JULIA La Rue Tyson Mallard, 97, departed her earthly home bound for glory on November 12, 2019, under the residential care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. La Rue was born January 9, 1922, to Ziba Franklin Tyson and Mary Magdalene Groover Tyson in the Westside Community of Bulloch County, Georgia. She was the eldest of four siblings, two of whom preceded her in death: Theresa Tyson Smith of Alexandria, LA, and John Paul and his wife, Mary Lee Tyson, of Fort Pierce, FL and Statesboro, GA. Her younger brother, William Groover Tyson and his wife, Daisy, of Statesboro, survive her. La Rue attended Tyson Grove Elementary School, Westside School, and Statesboro High School where she was a graduate of the class of 1940. It was here that she met her best friend and future husband, Walter Hampton Mallard. Following high school, La Rue received a degree from Draughn's Business College in Savannah, Georgia, and worked in Savannah, Millen, and Waynesboro, during the war years. After her return to Statesboro, Walter and La Rue were wed on February 6, 1949. La Rue loved and supported her husband through 31 years of marriage until his death in 1980. To this marriage were born two children: Walter Hampton "Chip" Mallard, Jr. and Mary Theresa "Missy" Mallard Bennett. She is survived by her children and their families: Chip and Marie Miller Mallard, Lexington, S.C. and their daughters and families, Kimberly M. and Grady Decell, Cole and Payson, Leesville, S. C., and Brittany M. and Jon Mize, Carter and Brice, Rome, GA.; Missy M. and Lovett Bennett, Jr., Statesboro, GA and their sons and families, Will and Megan Troutt Bennett and Lucy, New York, NY, and Michael Bennett, Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Willette Mallard, numerous nieces and nephews, and the extended Tyson, Groover, Smith, and Mallard families. A service to celebrate the life of La Rue Tyson Mallard will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Visitation with family will be held from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday evening, November 15, 2019. A private family burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close