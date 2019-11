Julia Delores Mitchell COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Julia Delores Mitchell, 61, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Mitchell passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Columbia on December 25, 1957, she was a daughter of the late John S. Perkins and Laurena "Weenie" Perkins. Julia was a member of Blaney Baptist Church. She believed that with God, anything is possible and always had a smile on her face. Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Walter Mitchell of Elgin; daughter, Jacki Edenfield of Columbia; step-sons, Danny Edenfield (Minette) of Elgin and Tom Mitchell (Amy) of Virginia; sisters, Rena Poole and Arlene Watts (Tommy) both of Elgin; brother, Warren Halliwell (Janelle) of Charleston; and eight step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Butch Halliwell and Jack Halliwell. Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Foster Parent Association, SCFPA.com . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com