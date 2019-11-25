Julia Mitchell (1957 - 2019)
Obituary
Julia Delores Mitchell COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Julia Delores Mitchell, 61, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Mitchell passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Columbia on December 25, 1957, she was a daughter of the late John S. Perkins and Laurena "Weenie" Perkins. Julia was a member of Blaney Baptist Church. She believed that with God, anything is possible and always had a smile on her face. Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Walter Mitchell of Elgin; daughter, Jacki Edenfield of Columbia; step-sons, Danny Edenfield (Minette) of Elgin and Tom Mitchell (Amy) of Virginia; sisters, Rena Poole and Arlene Watts (Tommy) both of Elgin; brother, Warren Halliwell (Janelle) of Charleston; and eight step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Butch Halliwell and Jack Halliwell. Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Foster Parent Association, SCFPA.com. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Columbia, SC   (803) 771-7990
