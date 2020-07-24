1/1
Julia Parris
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Julia Hudnall Parris COLUMBIA A gathering for family and friends for Julia Hudnall Parris, 97, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. A committal service will be held at Old Gilmore Cemetery following the gathering on Caughman Road, Columbia, SC. Mrs. Parris, widow of James C. Parris, Jr, passed away in her home among family and friends on July 20, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC on October 15, 1922, she was the daughter of William Iley and Hattie Huggins Hudnall. She attended and taught Sunday school at Arsenal Hill Presbyterian Church for a number of years, and served as a camp counselor for Congaree Presbytery at Camp Longridge. In addition to her church service, she served seven years as Chairman of Volunteer Services (Operation Santa Claus) for Mid Carolina Mental Health Association. She also served on the Board of Directors for S.C. State Board of Mental Health. Mrs. Parris worked for the Department of Health and Environmental Control until her retirement in 1984. Mrs. Parris was a member of Chapter 253, Fort Jackson Star for 44 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, talented seamstress, and friend who will be greatly missed. Surviving are her daughter, Judith P. Shirey of Elgin, her son's widow, Mrs. Bill Parris (Jean) of Waterloo, SC, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr. Oliver Harden of MSA Hospice, as well as the medical staff who cared for Mrs. Parris during this time of her life, and made it possible for her to stay in her home among family and friends. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
JUL
25
Committal
Old Gilmore Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
