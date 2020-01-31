Julia K. Shealy GRANITEVILLE - Julia K. Shealy, age 89 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Julia was born on Christmas Eve 1930 in Graniteville to the late Julian K. and Ida Mae G. Kneece. She was predeceased by siblings Gloria, and twins Herbert and Hubert. She was a graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School and retired after a long administrative career with the Graniteville Company. She lived her entire life in Graniteville, until her final years when she resided at Trinity on Laurens in Aiken. Julia is survived by her son, John (Rusty) Jr. (Lynne) (grandchildren Jennifer & Steven) and sisters Margaret E. Kneece and Audrey K. Kime (Warren). She is also survived by sisters-in-law Laura Kneece & Elaine Kneece, along with a number of nieces & nephews. In a final effort to help others, she long ago elected to donate her body to further health research at the Medical College of Georgia (AUH). A longtime Christian, her wishes were that there be no formal funeral service; instead a celebration of life visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2-4 pm at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr, Graniteville, SC. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those so desiring may send memorials in Julia's name to the Restoration Fund, St. John United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Graniteville, S.C. 29829, or to St. James Lutheran Church (above address), or a .
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020