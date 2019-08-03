Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Kenneth "Ken" Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Kenneth "Ken" Webb COLUMBIA, SC AND SALUDA, NC - Julian Kenneth "Ken" Webb, 72, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, following a brief illness. Born January 21, 1947, in Columbia, SC, Ken was the son of the late Rev. Dr. James Kenneth Webb and Betty Hair Webb. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Bienert who died in 2012; and also a sister-in-law, Donna Day Webb who died in 2018. Ken was a 1969 graduate of the University of South Carolina, after which he began a career in corporate communications, journalism, automotive sales, marketing and writing. In 1972, Ken was married to Virginia "Ginger" Bienert. In 1977, Julian Kenneth "Kent" Webb, Jr., was born and over the years, the family made homes in Columbia, SC, and Saluda, NC. After retiring in 2012, Ken spent the majority of his time at their family home in Saluda, NC, where he became a great friend to many, and an active member of the Saluda community. He was also a passionate and gifted writer and storyteller, authoring the first of several books in 2013. Survivors include a son, Kent Webb of Saluda, NC; Mary Lu Price of Mount Pleasant, SC; Brothers Clif Webb of Gilbert, SC, and Fred Webb and wife Pam of Aiken, SC; Brother-In-Law, George Bienert and wife Suzanne of Mineral Bluff, GA; Nieces and Nephews Matthew Webb of Arlington, VA, Jennifer Jackson of Aiken, SC, Daniel Webb of Atlanta, GA, and Nicole Bienert Metzger of Greenville, SC. A Celebration of Life is planned for August 24 in Saluda, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ken's memory to: , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting

