1/1
Julian Rowland Brown Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian Rowland Brown, Sr.
September 17, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Graveside services for Julian Rowland Brown, Sr. will be 11AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Wayman Chapel AME Church Cemetery in Sumter, SC. The public may view Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10AM-12 noon at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia and from 2PM-5PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Sumter.
Julian R. Brown, Sr., the tenth of eleven children born to the late John Brown and Mary Magdalene Kendrick Brown was born in Sumter County, SC, and transitioned late Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.
Surviving are his three children: Julian (Virginia) Brown, Jr. of Sumter, George (Susan) Brown and Gladys L. Brown-Smith (Robert), all of Columbia; four grandchildren: Julian C. Brown (Sabine Glowna-Brown), Michele R. Brown, George A. Brown, and Jason C. Brown (Cynthia Vargas-Brown); ten great-grandchildren: Claudio, Kashmir, Keba, Sona, Jason, Kendrick, Emily,
Jessica, Ariana, and Laney; three great-great-grandchildren: Kaden, Isabella, and Jaden; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation of South Carolina 508 Hampton Street, Ste. 200 Columbia, SC 29201. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Palmer Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wayman Chapel AME Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia, SC 29202
803-786-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved