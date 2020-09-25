Julian Rowland Brown, Sr.
September 17, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Graveside services for Julian Rowland Brown, Sr. will be 11AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Wayman Chapel AME Church Cemetery in Sumter, SC. The public may view Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10AM-12 noon at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia and from 2PM-5PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Sumter.
Julian R. Brown, Sr., the tenth of eleven children born to the late John Brown and Mary Magdalene Kendrick Brown was born in Sumter County, SC, and transitioned late Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.
Surviving are his three children: Julian (Virginia) Brown, Jr. of Sumter, George (Susan) Brown and Gladys L. Brown-Smith (Robert), all of Columbia; four grandchildren: Julian C. Brown (Sabine Glowna-Brown), Michele R. Brown, George A. Brown, and Jason C. Brown (Cynthia Vargas-Brown); ten great-grandchildren: Claudio, Kashmir, Keba, Sona, Jason, Kendrick, Emily,
Jessica, Ariana, and Laney; three great-great-grandchildren: Kaden, Isabella, and Jaden; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of South Carolina 508 Hampton Street, Ste. 200 Columbia, SC 29201. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com
.