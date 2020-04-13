Julian White WEST COLUMBIA - Julian A. White 89, of West Columbia passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after an extended illness. He was the youngest and last surviving child of Marion C. and Mamie Martin White. He was born in Columbia on October, 26, 1930. Julian was a graduate of Columbia High School and Massey Business College in Atlanta. He worked as a field auditor and then Chief Financial Auditor for Hardaway Construction, Columbus, GA. Julian is survived by Thomas E. Smith, his caregiver nephew, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Special thanks is given to Pat, Karen and Phyllis from Day Break. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2020