Julian F. Wise COLUMBIA - Julian F. Wise, 97, of Columbia, died peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. Julian was the son of the late John George and Lessie Fulmer Wise. He had two brothers, Wilbur Wise (deceased) and Johnnie Wise. Julian was a graduate of Dreher High School, and a retired employee of the R L Bryan Company. Julian was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, enjoyed repairing old watches and tinkering with cars. Julian was friends to many and will be deeply missed. A celebration of Julian's life will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. graveside at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Heritage at Lowman Subsidized Care Fund, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 25, 2019