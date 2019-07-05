Julius Brown CAYCE - Julius Heyward Brown, 86, of Cayce, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Chesterfield County on September 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Ervin Lock and Pearl Outlaw Brown and the husband of Dorothy Hooks Brown. Julius was an active member of Broadacres Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a caring and devoted father and husband and will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife, Julius is survived by his sons, Julius R. Brown (Patti), Robert H. Brown (Kristine), and Rick Bouknight (Kathy); a brother-in-law, E.L. Gibson; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clennie Brown; and sister, Grace Gibson. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Broadacres Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 5, 2019