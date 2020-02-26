Julius Copeland COLUMBIA - Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Julius Copeland will be held at 11:00 am Thursday February 27, 2020 at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road with interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. All services will be rendered by JP Holley Funeral Home & Crematory. Julius Copeland leaves to cherish his precious memories: four daughters: Juanita (Lawrence) Moore, Debra (Apostle Johnny) Grant, Telisa (Pastor Melvin) Tapp, and Tamala (Daryl) Jackson; Three sons: Andrew Copeland, Julius Copeland, Jr. and Michael Copeland; One granddaughter reared in the home, Tomiko (Reginald) Lloyd; One daughter-in-law, Regina Copeland; Thirteen grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; Two sisters; One Sisters-in-law; Three Brothers-in-law; A host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020