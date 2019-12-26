Julius Ellison, Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Julius Ellison, Sr. was born July 20, 1931, in Barnwell, South Carolina to Maggie Duncan. He departed this life on December 19, 2019. Mr. Ellison proudly served in the United States Army. Mr. Ellison retired from Moncrief Army Hospital on Fort Jackson, SC. Left to cherish Mr. Ellison's memories are his sons, Keith Ellison, Julius Ellison, Jr., and Joseph Ellison; grandchildren, Keith Jr., Carlos, Julius, Lakeisha, Elizabeth, Shante, Brianna, and Kierra; great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Julius Ellison, Sr. will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 26, 2019