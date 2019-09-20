Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius H. Baggett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Julius H. Baggett MCCORMICK- Julius H Baggett, 94 years old, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Judge Baggett was born on February 14, 1925, and raised in Florence, SC. He was the son of the late Myrtis B Coleman and the late Julius H Baggett, Sr. Judge Baggett lived a life of public service. He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a signalman in the Navy on convoys in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. After military service, he graduated from Furman University and the University of South Carolina School of Law. A lawyer in private practice, he also served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, where he was elected House Majority Leader. In 1976, he was elected as Circuit Court Judge of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and served in that position for 18 years. He was a devoted member of McCormick United Methodist Church. Judge Baggett was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn Heacox Baggett, and by a son, Julius H Baggett, Jr. He is survived by his second wife, Dorothy Bandy Baggett; and by his children, Steve (Sally) Baggett of Greenwood, Dr. David Baggett of Summerville, Judy (Wally) Meggs of Johns Island, and Amy (Jack) Kuenzie of Columbia. He enjoyed being grandfather to 12 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 o'clock pm at McCormick United Methodist Church with Rev. C. Nels Ledwell, Rev. Paul Wood and Rev. Sandra King officiating. Visitation will follow after the service at the church. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 23, at 12 noon, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence with Rev. C. Nels Ledwell officiating. Memorials may be made to McCormick United Methodist Church, 200 E. Gold Street, McCormick, SC 29835. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

